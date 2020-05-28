Jet giving away unearthed underwear merch from 2004
Martin Philbey/RedfernsJet has uncovered some rather unique merchandise, and the Australian rockers want to share it with you.
The merch in question is a box of Jet-branded women’s underwear left over from the stock sold during the band’s 2004 tour. If that’s something you’d be interested in, Jet is giving away pairs of the underwear via the group’s Instagram page.
For a chance to win, you need to post a comment with your favorite Jet lyric, and tag a friend. Four random winners will be chosen next Tuesday, June 2.
“Let’s face it, you (or your wooza) need something new to wear at home while your wait for the [delivery] to arrive,” Jet says.
Back in 2004, Jet was touring behind the band’s 2003 debut album, Get Born, which spawned the singles “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” “Rollover DJ” and “Cold Hard B****.” After breaking up in 2012, Jet reformed in 2016.
By Josh Johnson
