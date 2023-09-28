Jessie James Decker Says She Knows The Sex Of Baby No. 4

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: Singer Jessie James Decker smiles after performing the United States national anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker have learned the sex of their baby-to-be, but they’re not sure whether or not they’ll do a public gender reveal before the baby is born.

“I haven’t decided if I’m gonna share or not,” Decker says in a new interview with ET. She adds that she has told her three children, and they haven’t been quite as tight-lipped about keeping the secret.

“If you were to go to their school right now and ask somebody, you would know the baby, and you would know the baby’s name,” the singer jokes. “They do not hold back.”

Decker’s fourth child is due in early 2024, and she admits it “took a while for the surprise to wear off” after she got pregnant.

If you were expecting a child now, would you want to know the gender?