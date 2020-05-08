Jermaine Dupri and Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics partner to support front line worker amid COVID-19
Scott Gries
Jermaine Dupri has partnered with Will Smith’s streetwear brand Bel-Air Athletics for a clothing collection to celebrate essential workers from all walks of life.
The So So Def CEO announced the partnership on Instagram Friday. “I’m teaming up Bel Air Athletics and Will Smith on a capsule collection to celebrate and support the everyday heroes working on the front lines,” Dupri wrote.
Proceeds will support “the everyday heroes working on the front lines” battling COVID-19 via Frontline Foods, which supports restaurants and healthcare workers by providing healthy meals from local restaurants in 50+ cities, including Jermaine’s Atlanta hometown.
The collection includes Bel-Air Athletics hoodies, hats, socks, varsity jackets, and tees that say “Essential Workers” or “Thank You,” and more. Each item also features graphic icons that read, “To All On The Front Lines, We Appreciate You,” honoring different front-line workers, from doctors and nurses, teachers, postal services, restaurant workers and child care workers.
The Bel-Air Essentials collection will be available through Monday, May 11th on BelAirAthletics.com.
Tune in to Jermaine Dupri’s IG Live tonight at 7 p.m. ET to support essential workers.
