November 8, 2023 5:05PM CST
Jeremy Allen White Recalls Bad Marvel Meeting & Disses Superhero Movies
Jeremy Allen White recently shared a horrible meeting he had involving a Marvel project and how he isn’t a fan of superhero movies.

White said, “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong.”

He continued on how he reacted to the executives: “‘Tell me about why should I do your movie.’ They were like, ‘F**k you.’ And I was like, ‘Right on.'”

He added, “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place. They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies…I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

What are your thoughts on Jeremy Allen White’s opinion of superhero movies?

