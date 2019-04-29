Jeopardy Viewers are “Bored” with James Holzhauer Winning All the Time

This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show that aired Wednesday night, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

How fickle the American public is. Despite winning historic, record-breaking amounts of money and completely crushing his competition, “Jeopardy!” fans are now getting bored with incessant winner James Holzhauer. As of Friday (4/26) the Naperville, IL native has won 16 games, and people are complaining. Here are some samples from Twitter:

– “I’m starting to think #Jeopardy is rigged. Day 15 of the James Show.. #Boring”

– “I refuse to watch #jeopardy. There’s no competition.”

– “Jeopardy needs to bring back the 5 game limit for champions! This is boring.”

– “This guy on #Jeopardy makes the show boring to watch. No personality whatsoever.”