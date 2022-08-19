JENNIFER WAYNE, BRAD REMPEL TO CO-HOST SHOW

Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne and High Valley‘s Brad Rempel are teaming up to host a new show on The Design Network called Flip U, short for Flip University. The show will follow the two as they help flipping hopefuls ace the test and turn a profit in Nashville. The six-part series will be available to viewers Spring 2023 on such streaming platforms as Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon’s FreeVee, Pluto, Sling, and a dozen more.

Jennifer said, “Brad and I would always run into each other at shows, and we’d always end up talking backstage about real estate! We’ve given each other a few tips throughout the years, and we can’t wait to share them now with our viewers!”

Brad added, “When Jen and I run into each other on the road or in the studio, we always trade house flipping stories. We are so excited to share what we’ve learned over the years and pass it on to all the students of Flip University.”

