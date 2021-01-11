Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody tie the knot
Ford FairchildRunaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody are married.
Almost two weeks after getting engaged at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Rosa Beach in Florida on Saturday, People confirms.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple kept the guest list small, inviting fewer than 20 close family and friends, requesting that guests get tested before attending the ceremony, and choosing to having it outside to allow for social distancing.
The couple opted for a cowboy- and cowgirl-themed wedding, with guests dressed in hats and boots on the beach. Jennifer walked down the aisle in a custom Minor dress and wore her grandmother’s engagement ring, given to her by her grandfather, the late movie icon John Wayne. After the ceremony, they sailed away on a boat.
The couple will host a celebration with their friends in Nashville when it’s safe to do so, and plan to honeymoon in Aspen, Colorado. “We are both so excited to start a life and family together,” Jennifer says.
By Cillea Houghton
