Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and more help Global Citizen raise $6.9 billion for worldwide COVID-19 relief

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global CitizenArtists like Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and many others banded together on Saturday for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, which collectively raised nearly seven billion dollars for COVID-19 relief.
Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the online Global Citizen summit and concert featured an impressive lists of singers, actors and other celebrities to help raise funds “to combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.”
The the effort raised an incredible $6.9 billion during the event.
Highlights include Cyrus belting out the classic Beatles anthem “Help” at an eerily empty Rose Bowl, Hudson singing “Where Peaceful Waters Flow” on a boat sailing down a river in Chicago, Usher performing “I Cry” — a brand new single inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement — which he emotionally performed for the first time, and the cast of the new X-Men films reuniting on Zoom before being hilariously crashed by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
Performances for the Saturday event also included Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, For Love Choir, J Balvin, J’Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of HAMILTON with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Shakira and Yemi Alade.
Assisting with the concert were actors Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek Pinault.
Global Citizen is the largest organization in the world dedicated to eradicating poverty across the globe by 2030. It boasts over 10 million supporters and has raised over $48 billion since its inception — aiding over 880 people.
By Megan Stone
