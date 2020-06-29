      Weather Alert

Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and more help Global Citizen raise $6.9 billion for worldwide COVID-19 relief

Jun 29, 2020 @ 9:00am

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global CitizenArtists like Jennifer Hudson, ColdplayMiley CyrusJustin Bieber and many others banded together on Saturday for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, which collectively raised nearly seven billion dollars for COVID-19 relief.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the online Global Citizen summit and concert featured an impressive lists of singers, actors and other celebrities to help raise funds “to combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.”

The the effort raised an incredible $6.9 billion during the event.

Highlights include Cyrus belting out the classic Beatles anthem “Help” at an eerily empty Rose Bowl, Hudson singing “Where Peaceful Waters Flow” on a boat sailing down a river in Chicago, Usher performing “I Cry” — a brand new single inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement — which he emotionally performed for the first time, and the cast of the new X-Men films reuniting on Zoom before being hilariously crashed by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds

Performances for the Saturday event also included Chloe x HalleChristine and the QueensFor Love ChoirJ BalvinJ’Nai Bridges with Gustavo DudamelLos Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)QuavoLin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of HAMILTON with Jimmy Fallon & The RootsShakira and Yemi Alade.

Assisting with the concert were actors Antoni PorowskiBilly PorterCharlize TheronChris RockDavid BeckhamDerrick Johnson, Diane KrugerForest WhitakerHugh JackmanKen JeongKerry WashingtonNaomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek Pinault

Global Citizen is the largest organization in the world dedicated to eradicating poverty across the globe by 2030.  It boasts over 10 million supporters and has raised over $48 billion since its inception — aiding over 880 people.

By Megan Stone 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

