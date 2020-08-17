Jennifer Hudson Helps 2000 Chicago Youngsters with Gifts of School Supplies
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The Hudson sisters held their 10th annual “Hatch Day,” in their hometown of Chicago, over the weekend. Jennifer Hudson, along with her sister, Julia, and 15 volunteers, gave Chicago kids a fresh start to the school year, with book bags full of school supplies.
The Academy Award-winning singer and actress lost her mother, brother and nephew, 12 years ago, during a violent shooting. Her family holds the event as a memorial, as well as a benefit.
“Now, more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in a statement.
The sister’s acknowledged that, even though things have changed for Chicago, and for everyone else, across the world, it’s their mission to continue to provide children with the tools to learn.
“Hatch Day” is an event which is offered from The Julian D. King Gift Foundation. It’s dedicated to Julia’s son, Julian, who was killed in 2008.