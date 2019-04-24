Jennifer Garner is on the Cover of “People’s” Beautiful Issue By Todd Boss | Apr 24, 2019 @ 2:43 PM (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) But she says she wasn’t so glamorous when she was younger. Quote, “I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life.” SHARE RELATED CONTENT First listen to Cam and DJ Diplo’s new song. Behind the Scenes Making of the 2019 NFL Draft Intro – Cody Webb Seth MacFarlane got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bossman Call our MegaTicket Winner! Teens Can Work Out for Free This Summer at Planet Fitness Pizza Hut Has Half Priced Pizzas This Week, Here’s How To Get The Special Code