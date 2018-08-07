Jennifer Garner and Daughter Rescued After Getting Lost in Kayak
By Todd Boss
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 2:22 PM
Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Jennifer Garner and her 12-year-old daughter Violet ran into a little trouble while vacationing in Stockholm, Sweden.

The mother and daughter got lost kayaking and needed to be rescued.

In an Instagram post, Garner said, “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes.

Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

Garner gave Violet some love saying “she never complained.” There’s also an Instagram shot of the guy that rescued the ladies.

His name is Mattias.

