Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Wear Masks While Cuddling With Their Dogs in New Video

Jul 21, 2020 @ 7:03am

Jennifer Aniston has come out on social media more than once to urge people to simple #WearADamnMask, and the latest post involves her and her ‘Friend’ forever costar, Courteney Cox!

 

Jen’s original post on Instagram this week showed the effects COVID-19 had on her friend which is why she was urging people to simply wear a mask.

 

