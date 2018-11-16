Jennie-O Turkey Products Recalled

Just a week before Thanksgiving, the USDA has issued a recall on more than 91,000 pounds of Jennie-O turkey products that may be associated with a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Safety Inspection Division is continuing to investigate products associated with the outbreak and could soon name other companies to have products recalled.

The Jennie-O items to be recalled are Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% Lean, Taco Seasoned Ground Turkey, Ground Turkey 85% Lean and Italian Seasoned Ground Turkey. The recall also was limited to items with a “Use By” date of October 2. States that are affected most by the recall are Illinois, Minnesota, California, New York, and Texas. Read more from Fox News here.