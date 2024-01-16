98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie Xo, Reveals their Pet Names for Each Other

January 16, 2024 11:00AM CST
Jelly Roll’s Wife, Bunnie Xo, Spills their Pet Names for Each Other

His legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, but he is known as Jelly Roll, in country music, due to his childhood nickname.

In a new TikTok video, Bunnie Xo, the star’s wife, clarifies that she never calls the country music sensation Jason.

In a video titled “When ppl ask if we call each other by our government names,” Bunnie asks Jelly Roll if he calls her by her government, or given name, Alyssa.  Jelly responds with a quick “no.”

In the TikTok video description, Bunnie reveals the pet names she and Jelly Roll use at home:  “It is Mama, Mamabear, Papabear, Daddy Roll & J.

What pet names do you and your partner use?

Or do you?

