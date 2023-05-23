Jelly Roll’s ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ track list revealed

Jelly Roll has rolled out the track list for his forthcoming debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

The 13-song collection, which drops June 2, will feature Jelly Roll’s current single, “Need A Favor,” the recently released “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, and a collaboration with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings.

Jelly Roll’s set to kick off his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour on Friday, July 28, in Southaven, Mississippi. But before that, Hulu will premiere his upcoming ABC News Studios-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, on Tuesday, May 30.

Here’s the full track listing for Whitsitt Chapel:

“Halfway To Hell”

“Church”

“The Lost”

“Behind Bars” (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings)

“Nail Me”

“Hold On Me”

“Kill A Man”

“Unlive” (with Yelawolf)

“Save Me” (with Lainey Wilson)

“She”

“Need A Favor”

“Dancing With The Devil”

“Hungover In A Church Pew”

