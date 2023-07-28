JELLY ROLL’S UNDERWEAR IS DISPOSABLE

After taking his new album Whitsitt Chapel to the Top 5 of Billboard’s general, country and rock charts Jelly Roll is about to hit the road.

The singer/rapper kicks off his Backroad Baptism Tour on Friday (July 28th) in Southaven, Miss. and will spend the next 11 weeks playing 44 shows across the U.S. Jelly Roll told us what we should expect from his shows, “Aw, dude, this is gonna be a mix of a rock show, a rap show, an old outlaw show, but most importantly a little bit of a back road tent revival.”

He continued, “I take opportunity serious. This is an opportunity for me to touch people and stand in front of hundreds of thousands of different souls every night, and because of that I put the money up to bring the best show that I can bring…”

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord, also said that his preparations for the tour have gone well beyond rehearsals: “Y’know what I did this time? I’m embarrassed to admit this ’cause I feel a little bougie, like I betrayed my people, but I just bought 45 pair of boxers and 50 T-shirts and 45 pair of socks, and this way every night you can just strip ’em, put on the new and throw ’em away.”

Whitsitt Chapel’s success has made the Backroad Baptism Tour one of the year’s most anticipated treks. The album was released on June 2nd and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, No. 3 on the Country albums chart and No. 1 on the Rock albums chart. It’s also spawned the hit “Need a Favor,” which was No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts and No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Jelly Roll’s current single, “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson, is currently climbing the charts. Whitsitt Chapel also features guest appearances from Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings and Yelawolf.

The Backroad Baptism Tour is currently slated to wrap up October 14th in Tampa, Fla.