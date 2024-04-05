98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll's New Teeth

April 5, 2024 4:30PM CDT
Jelly Roll’s New Teeth
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We got a first glimpse at Jelly Roll’s brand-new set of teeth.  His wife posted a video showing off his new smile.  The only question now is . . . should he keep them all white, or add back in the gold and diamond teeth?

FULL STORY:  Last month, we told you about Jelly Roll undergoing a major mouth reconstruction surgery.  Well, it looks like all that work has been completed, because his wife Bunnie XO posted another video of him with some brand-new pearly whites.

Unfortunately, this was not as silly as the previous videos when he was still seriously messed up from the anesthesia.  But the transformation of his smile is really impressive.

At the end of the video, Bunnie asked him, “Are you gonna keep it without the golds and diamonds in?”  And Jelly thought to himself for a moment before pointing at the camera and saying, “You know what . . . y’all tell us.”

So, what do YOU think?  Should he stick to the pearly whites?  Or should he add the gold and diamonds back into his grill?  Based on the comments in her TikTok, it seems like a lot more people are in favor of leaving the new teeth just the way they are.

What a difference millions (and millions) of dollars can make.  Either way, looking good, Jelly!

(For comparison, you can check out his before and after photos, here.)

 

