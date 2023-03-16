98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll’s new album will take you to ‘Whitsitt Chapel’

March 16, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Multi-genre superstar Jelly Roll has announced his new album, Whitsitt Chapel. Arriving on June 2 via BMG/Stoney Creek Records, the 13-song record marks Jelly’s debut full-length country album.

“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful,” shares Jelly, who named the project after his hometown church. “I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”

Whitsitt Chapel will include Jelly’s No. 1 hit “Son of a Sinner” as well as his current single, “Need a Favor.” Autographed copies and merch bundles of Whitsitt Chapel are available on Jelly’s online store now. 

On the touring front, the Antioch native will kick off his 44-date Backroad Baptism tour this July.

