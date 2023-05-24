98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JELLY ROLL’S NEW ALBUM TO FEATURE WRITINGS OF MIRANDA LAMBERT

May 24, 2023 7:06AM CDT
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jelly Roll has announced that Miranda LambertAshley McBrydeHardy, and Brantley Gilbert are all contributors to his upcoming album Whitsitt Chapel. All are credited as co-writers and Brantley actually sings on the song he wrote with Jelly Roll, called “Behind Bars”.

The new single, “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, is also on the 13-song project that will be out on June 2.

Look for Jelly Roll to kick off his Backroad Baptism Tour in late July.

 

FAST FACTS

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

  • 1. “Halfway to Hell” (Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Matt Jenkins, Jessie Jo Dillon*)
  • 2. “Church” (Jason DeFord, Michael Hardy, David Garcia**)
  • 3. “The Lost” (Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert*)
  • 4. “Behind Bars” (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings) (Jason DeFord, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Whitworth, Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Austin Nivarel***)
  • 5. “Nail Me” (Jason DeFord, Kevin Gruft, Austin Nivarel^)
  • 6. “Hold on Me” (Jason DeFord, Hillary Lindsey, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth^)
  • 7. “Kill a Man” (Jason DeFord, Riley Thomas, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth^)
  • 8. “Unlive” (with Yelawolf) (Jason DeFord, Ashley McBryde, Andrew Baylis, Zach Crowell, Michael Wayne Atha^)
  • 9. “Save Me” (with Lainey Wilson) (Jason DeFord, David Ray Stevens^^)
  • 10. “She” (Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft^^^)
  • 11. “Need a Favor” (Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta*^)
  • 12. “Dancing With the Devil” (Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell^)
  • 13. “Hungover in a Church Pew” (Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell^)

CHECK IT OUT

