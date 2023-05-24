JELLY ROLL’S NEW ALBUM TO FEATURE WRITINGS OF MIRANDA LAMBERT

Jelly Roll has announced that Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, and Brantley Gilbert are all contributors to his upcoming album Whitsitt Chapel. All are credited as co-writers and Brantley actually sings on the song he wrote with Jelly Roll, called “Behind Bars”.

The new single, “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, is also on the 13-song project that will be out on June 2.

Look for Jelly Roll to kick off his Backroad Baptism Tour in late July.