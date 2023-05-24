JELLY ROLL’S NEW ALBUM TO FEATURE WRITINGS OF MIRANDA LAMBERT
May 24, 2023 7:06AM CDT
Jelly Roll has announced that Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, and Brantley Gilbert are all contributors to his upcoming album Whitsitt Chapel. All are credited as co-writers and Brantley actually sings on the song he wrote with Jelly Roll, called “Behind Bars”.
The new single, “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, is also on the 13-song project that will be out on June 2.
Look for Jelly Roll to kick off his Backroad Baptism Tour in late July.
FAST FACTS
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
- 1. “Halfway to Hell” (Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Matt Jenkins, Jessie Jo Dillon*)
- 2. “Church” (Jason DeFord, Michael Hardy, David Garcia**)
- 3. “The Lost” (Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert*)
- 4. “Behind Bars” (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings) (Jason DeFord, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Whitworth, Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Austin Nivarel***)
- 5. “Nail Me” (Jason DeFord, Kevin Gruft, Austin Nivarel^)
- 6. “Hold on Me” (Jason DeFord, Hillary Lindsey, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth^)
- 7. “Kill a Man” (Jason DeFord, Riley Thomas, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth^)
- 8. “Unlive” (with Yelawolf) (Jason DeFord, Ashley McBryde, Andrew Baylis, Zach Crowell, Michael Wayne Atha^)
- 9. “Save Me” (with Lainey Wilson) (Jason DeFord, David Ray Stevens^^)
- 10. “She” (Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft^^^)
- 11. “Need a Favor” (Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta*^)
- 12. “Dancing With the Devil” (Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell^)
- 13. “Hungover in a Church Pew” (Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell^)
CHECK IT OUT
.@jellyroll615 unveils “Whitsitt Chapel” track listing #jellyroll #mirandalambert #ashleymcbryde #hardyhttps://t.co/W8v6eOmTXo
— The Music Universe (@themusicuni) May 23, 2023