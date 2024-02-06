Jelly Roll’s Mom Almost Got to Be his Date for the ‘Grammys’ – But THIS Changed the Plan

On the red carpet, before the 2024 Grammy Awards, Sunday night (February 4), Jelly Roll told ET that his mom, Donna DeFord, was watching from home.

The plan had been for DeFord to attend the Grammys with the Best New Artist nominee… But Jelly said he worried about his mother navigating the red carpet in her wheelchair. “She’s watching from home, man. And she’s FaceTimed me 10 times today already. She’s fired up,” Jelly told the outlet.

Upon the reporter’s suggestion, the country star used his phone to summon his mother via video chat to join the red carpet festivities. “I wished I could’ve been there, too,” Donna says over the phone. “She says, ‘She’s in Nashville holding it down,'” Jelly continues, repeating some of the less-audible things his mom said over FaceTime.

