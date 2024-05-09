Jelly Roll’s Father-In-Law – Bunnie Xo’s Dad – Has Died: ‘This One’s Going to Hurt’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, (May 8) Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll‘s wife, posted that her father, Bill, had passed away, following a fight with cancer.

After he got a stage four diagnosis late last summer, the singer’s father-in-law has resided with the couple. When he was then placed in hospice care in November, he showed incredible improvement in the months which followed.

In February, Bunnie shared that he underwent hip replacement surgery and could be walking soon. “So now we have Bionic Bill,” the podcast host cracked.

“Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you,” she says. “You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one’s going hurt,” Bunnie wrote, alongside childhood pictures of her and her father.

Our thoughts are with Jelly Roll, Bunnie, and their family.