Jelly Roll’s Cozy Family Christmas Will Warm Your Heart – You Can See Him on NYE

US singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie DeFord arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll celebrated Christmas with his family, including his wife Bunnie Xo, his daughter, their dog, Chachi, and his father-in-law, Bill, who is currently in end-stage cancer.

The family moved Bill to Nashville to pursue treatment options and make him comfortable.

Bunnie recently shared that Bill is transitioning into hospice care. And Jelly Roll said his father-in-law is doing “a lot better,” now that he is in Tennessee.

Bunnie’s Christmas video featured Jelly Roll’s teenage daughter, Bailee Ann, the family dog, and the personal chef, who put together a delicious looking dinner.

Bunnie shared a heartfelt Christmas message for her fans, wishing them a day filled with love, gratitude, and appreciation for life.

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, December 31st.