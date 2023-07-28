Jelly Roll Weighs In On Miranda Lambert And The Selfie Fan

Jelly Roll said it hurts him to see Miranda Lambert being dragged on social media after stopping a concert to scold a fan for taking a photo.

As for the fans, he says, “I understand the ladies wanting to take the picture, too.”

“She’s singing the most intimate song of her set. I don’t know how she feels when she sings ‘Tin Man.’ I know when I sing ‘She’ on stage I am fighting everything in my soul not to cry. She might be like that, you don’t know how emotionally unstable some of these songs will make an artist.”

Lambert stopped the song and scolded the fan during her Las Vegas residency show in July.

How do you feel about Lambert scolding fans over selfie-taking?