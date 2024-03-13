98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JELLY ROLL UNDERGOES COMPLETE MOUTH RECONSTRUCTION

March 13, 2024 6:50AM CDT
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll says he “wants a pretty smile,” so he underwent compete mouth reconstruction.

His wife, Bunnie Xo, chronicled the experience for fans by sharing video from his dental chair. He said, “I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years, I’m finally getting them replaced, and I’m getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out.”

Jelly Roll has been very upfront about his past, rugged way of life. The streets don’t offer dental insurance, so now that the star has come up in music, he decided to get all of the necessary dental work done at one time.

He plans to be healed and well rested in time to kick off his Beautifully Broken Tour next month.

