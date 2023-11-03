JELLY ROLL TO PERFORM DURING NASHVILLE BOURBON AUCTION
November 3, 2023 9:30AM CDT
Jelly Roll will perform during the third annual Nashville Bourbon Auction on November 16th.
The event, presented by Alliance Bernstein, will take place at Nashville supper club, The Electric Jane.
Billboard reports that the 2023 Nashville Bourbon Auction will benefit the youth development and mentoring program Impact Youth Outreach (IYO) and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.