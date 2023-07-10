Jelly Roll to headline 2024 Gulf Coast Jam

“Son Of A Sinner” hitmaker Jelly Roll has been announced as the latest headliner for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam.

The festival will take place in Panama City, Florida, from May 30 to June 2, with Jelly headlining on Friday, May 30, and previously announced headliner Morgan Wallen closing on Sunday, June 2. The headliner for Saturday, June 1, as well as the full performance lineup will be revealed later.

Before that, Jelly will kick off his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi, before concluding the expansive trek in Tampa, Florida, on October 14.

For Jelly’s full tour schedule, go to his website. To get tickets to the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam, visit gulfcoastjam.com.

Jelly’s single, “NEED A FAVOR,” is currently #5 and ascending the country charts.

