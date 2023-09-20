Jelly Roll Sings ‘Save Me’ with Little Girl Who Wore Fake Tattoos Like His

Jelly Roll concerts now often feature a moment when he’ll bring a child on stage to visit or sing with him.

Last month, the “Save Me” singer brought an 11-year-old fan on stage, to sing Lainey Wilson‘s part of “Save Me.”

She had some pretty cool fake tattoos, which looked very similar to Jelly’s.

Jelly had seen her, in the crowd, with a sign she had made and her little fake Jelly Roll face tattoos.

He thought it was cool and said he just had to invite her onstage.

In the video, the little girl hugs the “Need a Favor” singer, as soon as she gets on stage. Though she is visibly nervous, in front of the crowd, she belts out “Save Me” with Jelly.

If you could sing with any artists on stage, who would it be?