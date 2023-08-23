98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JELLY ROLL SHARES THE STAGE WITH 11-YEAR-OLD FAN

August 23, 2023 8:33AM CDT
Share
JELLY ROLL SHARES THE STAGE WITH 11-YEAR-OLD FAN
(Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll brought a talented young fan on stage last Tuesday (Aug 15th) to sing Lainey Wilson’s part on “Save Me.”

According to Music Mayhem, 11-year-old Josie Salvittie attended the Pittsburgh-area show with a sign asking if she could sing the duet.

After her performance, went backstage and posed for photos with Jelly after the show. She shared the pictures on social media, writing, “I’m so lucky. The nicest guy you’ll ever meet. Cannot wait to do it again soon.”

 

Check It Out

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION
5

Tim McGraw Says This One Trait Has Helped Him Drop Alcohol and Pounds...

Recent Posts