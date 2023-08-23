JELLY ROLL SHARES THE STAGE WITH 11-YEAR-OLD FAN

Jelly Roll brought a talented young fan on stage last Tuesday (Aug 15th) to sing Lainey Wilson’s part on “Save Me.”

According to Music Mayhem, 11-year-old Josie Salvittie attended the Pittsburgh-area show with a sign asking if she could sing the duet.

After her performance, went backstage and posed for photos with Jelly after the show. She shared the pictures on social media, writing, “I’m so lucky. The nicest guy you’ll ever meet. Cannot wait to do it again soon.”