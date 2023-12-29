98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll Shares Secret of Lainey Wilson’s Success… It’s THIS

December 29, 2023 3:00PM CST
(Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s simple:  Hard work.

Jelly Roll recently spoke about this key to Lainey Wilson’s early success.  While he was talking about his duet with her, the inked-up singer said, “First of all, let’s start with praising Lainey, man.  I pride myself on being a really hard worker.  This is what I say to people:  I do the stuff that other people in this town won’t do, Lainey Wilson does the stuff that I won’t do.  She is willing.  She is working.”

Their song, “Save Me,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, in December.

Wilson won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, and Jelly Roll took Best New Artist.

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 

What do you find to be the key to your own personal success?

