Jelly Roll Shares Secret of Lainey Wilson’s Success… It’s THIS

It’s simple: Hard work.

Jelly Roll recently spoke about this key to Lainey Wilson’s early success. While he was talking about his duet with her, the inked-up singer said, “First of all, let’s start with praising Lainey, man. I pride myself on being a really hard worker. This is what I say to people: I do the stuff that other people in this town won’t do, Lainey Wilson does the stuff that I won’t do. She is willing. She is working.”

Their song, “Save Me,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, in December.

Wilson won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, and Jelly Roll took Best New Artist.

What do you find to be the key to your own personal success?