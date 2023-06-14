98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll scores big with ‘Whitsitt Chapel’

June 14, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jelly Roll‘s Whitsitt Chapel debuted at #3 on Billboard‘s all-genre 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Jelly earned “90,000 equivalent album units,” making it his “biggest week yet and first top 40-charting release” in his career.

Billboard further broke down Jelly’s album sales, which were contributed to by three vinyl LPs, a signed CD, a regular CD, discounted digital album, box sets and merch bundles, among others.

“Thank y’all! WE DID IT! Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs,” Jelly wrote on Instagram. “I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow ….” 

Fellow country artist Bailey Zimmerman congratulated Jelly in the comments, writing, “THIS IS HUGE. CONGRATS MY BROTHER [fire emoji].”

Jelly’s currently in the top 10 on the country charts with his single “Need a Favor.”

