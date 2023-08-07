98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll says “Need A Favor” “has absolutely changed my life”

August 7, 2023 10:00AM CDT
ABC

Jelly Roll recently notched his second chart-topper on country radio with “Need A Favor,” and he’s grateful for this achievement.

“A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. ‘Need A Favor’ has absolutely changed my life,” Jelly tells Billboard recently. “It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road.” 

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning and thank you to Country radio for supporting therapeutic music like ‘Need A Favor’ since day one,” he adds. “It’s amazing to have your support and I’ve seen first hand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

Jelly’s out on his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour with Ashley McBrydeChase Rice and Elle King opening on select dates.

For the full tour schedule and tickets, visit jellyroll615.com.

