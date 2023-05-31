98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll Reveals Tracklist For “Whitsitt Chapel” Featuring Miranda Lambert

May 31, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Jelly Roll performs “Save Me” at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jelly Roll recently shared his “Whitsitt Chapel” tracklist before its release next month.
Jelly Roll wrote all 13 songs on the album and collaborated with famous writers like Hardy, Miranda Lambert, and Ashley McBryde.

Brantley Gilbert co-wrote and sings on “Behind Bars” with Struggle Jennings. The new album has duets from Lainey Wilson (“Save Me,”) and Yelawolf (“Unlive.”)

The genre-bending artist previously released music from “Whitsitt Chapel,” the songs include “Save Me,” “She,” and “Need a Favor.”

What’s your favorite Jelly Roll song so far?

