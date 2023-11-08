Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song

Jelly Roll has seen the video of the beautiful 2-year-old Indiana child, who is seen going a sweet kind of crazy, when she hears his song “Need a Favor” – Now, he shares his reaction to her, on his Facebook.

Janeen Hurley’s 2-year-old granddaughter loves Jelly Roll.

Tiffany, her mother, says she snaps when she hears one of his songs on the radio.

Janeen posted one of these moments on Facebook on October 28th. For the first half-second, she looks ready to panic. She then exclaims, “YEAH!” and swings her arms and legs legs, enthusiastically.

“OMG this might be the single cutest video I’ve ever seen,” Jelly Roll commented on the viral video. See it, HERE.

