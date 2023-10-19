98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll Raises Nearly $600K For At-Risk Youth

October 19, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Jelly Roll Raises Nearly $600K For At-Risk Youth
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll is on a roll this year.

The country newcomer just wrapped his first headlining arena and amphitheater tour, while also making three national television appearances.

Coupled with his professional success is his heartwarming philanthropic efforts. In a partnership with Live Nation, the singer was able to raise $590,000 to benefit at-risk youth.

Jelly Roll shared on social media that one dollar from every ticket sold for his ‘Backroad Baptism Tour’ was dedicated to the cause that is so near and dear to his heart.

Are you more supportive of an artist that is philanthropic? Why, or why not?

