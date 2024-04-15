Jelly Roll on how he lost 70 pounds and plans to lose more

Jelly Roll is sharing details of his health transformation as he prepares to kick off his nationwide tour in August.

The 39-year-old singer told People magazine he has lost around 70 pounds and hopes to lose another 100 pounds by eating well and exercising.

“I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now,” Jelly Roll told People. “I feel really good.”

He continued, “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

The singer has spoken out about his weight before, describing in the ABC News Studios-produced documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me that he was told he was “too fat” to succeed in music.

“They say we were too fat to be in the music business, my voice wasn’t cool enough — these were all mountains that we had to conquer,” Jelly Roll said in the documentary.

After overcoming additional obstacles including addiction, incarceration and mental health struggles, Jelly Roll is now a country music superstar.

Earlier this month, he took home three awards at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, including CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, the latter of which he also won the previous year.

Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken” tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City and ends Oct. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are available now at jellyroll615.com.

