Jelly Roll missed the People’s Choice Awards for a philanthropic reason

Jelly Roll was absent at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and he’s setting the record straight.

Taking to Instagram, the “Save Me” singer revealed why he wasn’t in Santa Monica, California, to receive his Male Country Artist of the Year award in person.

“Here’s the truth: I’m standing in the juvenile courthouse right now. I just walked out of the juvenile facility. We partnered with The Beat of Life to bring a music program to the kids,” Jelly shares after thanking his “mightiest fan base” and the People’s Choice team for his win.

“This has been on my calendar for a long time. I promised these kids I was coming. I know whenever I was a kid in here, I got let down a lot. I didn’t wanna be one of the people letting these kids down,” he explains. “I had to honor my word.”

“I hate I wasn’t there, but don’t take me not being there as a sign of anything other than love and respect, and me trying to do better for my community, baby,” Jelly adds.

You can watch the full video now on Jelly’s Instagram.

Jelly’s currently in the top 25 of the country charts with his latest single, “Halfway to Hell.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.