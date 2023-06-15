JELLY ROLL MAKES HISTORY

Jelly Roll‘s debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, has made history. Its debut at Number Two on the Billboard Country Album Charts and at Number Three on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart gives Jelly Roll the biggest opening week for a first entry on the Top Country Albums charts since the list adopted a consumption-based methodology in 2017, according to Country Now.

Whitsitt Chapel has also earned the strongest first week in album sales from a debut country artist release in 2023. It is additionally the highest charting first-week release from a debut Country artist in the history of his record label, BBR Music Group.

Jelly Roll reacted to the big news on social media writing, “Thank y’all! WE DID IT! Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs … I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow ….”

His latest single, “Need A Favor,” sits at Number 10 on the Mediabase Country Chart and at Number Three on the Active Rock chart.