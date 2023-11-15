JELLY ROLL DISCUSSES CMA PERFORMANCE WITH WYNONNA JUDD

Jelly Roll recently opened up to Taste of Country Nights about his CMA Awards performance with Wynonna Judd.

Fans expressed their concern after seeing Judd clutch Jelly’s arm during her appearance on the live broadcast. The “Need A Favor” singer explained, “When we rehearsed it, the couple times we did it, there was a moment in there every time where we would touch each other’s arm anyway, because we wanted to make it a point to make sure that it was a connected performance.”

He added, “I could feel it in how she was standing there that something was off with her, but I just couldn’t tell what it was.”

Judd explained in an Instagram post last week that she was just really ‘nervous’ to perform.