Jelly Roll Completes 5K: “I Feel Incredible”

May 9, 2024 11:30AM CDT
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The next time you feel too lazy to get off the couch, remember this:  Jelly Roll just completed a 5K.

The race was held in Pasadena, California, on May 7, and Jelly told Entertainment Tonight afterward, “I feel great.  I’m a little tired.  It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it’s awesome, man.”

I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” he added.  “So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it.”  He noted he got “really emotional at the finish line.”

Jelly told ET that while training for the race he lost “50 to 70-something pounds” and plans to attempt a half-marathon, next year.

I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys,” he said.  “It was just really cool to see that.”

