Jelly Roll Calls Himself A ‘Terrible Human Being’ Due To Addiction And Imprisonment

Jelly Roll never forgets where he came from.

The country star did not forget to look back as he celebrated his nods at the Country Music Awards 2023.

He called himself a “horrible human for decades,” but he found his hope and changed his life to give a message to people through music.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice,” he said. “It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.”

Have you gone through anything really rough that ultimately has made you a better person?