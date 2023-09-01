98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll + Bunnie XO renew their wedding vows

September 1, 2023 4:20PM CDT
Share
ABC

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, returned to Las Vegas recently to renew their wedding vows.

The country star shared footage of the special moment on TikTok on August 31. 

“7 years ago we stumbled into this little chapel in Vegas black out drunk,” Jelly writes via an onscreen caption as Bunny walks out in her white wedding dress to meet her husband, decked out in a red suit. “My only regret was never seeing her in a dress,” he continues as the couple shares a kiss in the clip.

“7 years to the date — in the same chapel — we renewed our vows,” Jelly added alongside a tear face emoji.

Jelly’s currently on country radio with his duet with Lainey Wilson“Save Me.” It follows his latest #1 hit, “Need A Favor.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts