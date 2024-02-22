Jelly Roll Announces Massive 2024 Tour: ‘Biggest Tour of My Life’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll is coming to the UC (United Center) October 11th!

On Thursday morning (Feb. 22), the singer announced his Beautifully Broken Tour, a trek that kicks off in late August.

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will be joining Jelly Roll on the road for nearly two months. The tour will play nearly 40 arena-sized venues across America including some legendary venues, like New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year,” the singer said on social media, where he announced the trek. “I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!”

