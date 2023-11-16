Jelly Roll And K. Michelle On The Judds’ ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’
November 16, 2023 5:05PM CST
Jelly Roll and K. Michelle are teaming up for a very special duet.
Both Tennessee natives have distinct memories of hearing The Judds growing up.
Jelly Roll and K. Michelle have lent their voices to a cover of “Love Can Build a Bridge” featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers on A Tribute to the Judds.
The two cross-genre singers closed out the 2023 CMA Awards with a stunning rendition of the song.
