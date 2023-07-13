Jelly Roll Admits He’d Get Rid Of ’96 Percent’ Of His Tattoos

Jelly Roll has an admission to make.

Though the country rock crossover star is one of the more tatted-up musicians you’ll see, he’d rather he had not got some of the ink on his body that he’s had over the years.

When asked if he has any tattoo regrets, the musician replied, “Oh, 96 percent of them. I have more tattoo regrets than I do ‘Man I’m glad I got this.'”

The vocalist explained, “Listen, how you think at 16 years old and how you think at 36 years old are so dramatically far apart from each other. It’s embarrassing.”

He says, “The tour tattoos I would keep cause they do have a cool story, but the rest of these are like, yeah dude, I can’t believe I thought like that.”

Are you a fan of tattoos? Why, or why not?