Jelly Belly coming out with CBD Jelly Beans
By Carol McGowan
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 8:51 AM
Heap of colorfull Jelly Beans (isolated on white background)

The creator of Jelly Belly is launching a new line of jelly beans infused with cannabis-derived CBD. The candy will come in 38 flavors and each bean will contain ten-milligrams of CBD. CBD is derived from cannabis, but doesn’t have any of the psychoactive elements of marijuana. David Klein created Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976, but sold the company in 1980. He’s continued to make candy since then and now his company, Spectrum Confections, has decided to get into the marijuana edible business. Klein tells Cannabis Aficionado that he decided to create the new treat after learning about the purported benefits of CBD.

