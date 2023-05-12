98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly and Lainey keep it Roll-in: Stream their surprise collab now

May 12, 2023 1:00PM CDT
ACM Awards / Rich Polk

If you loved what Lainey Wilson brought to Jelly Roll‘s “Save Me” on Thursday’s ACM Awards, you can relive the moment again and again.

The surprise collab is available to stream or download now and will also be on Jelly’s new album, Whitsitt Chapel, which comes out June 2.

Several days before, you’ll have the chance to get to know him a whole lot better, as the new ABC News documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, premieres on Hulu May 30. 

