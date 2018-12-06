Jeffrey Dean Morgan Not the Villain He Plays on AMC’s The Walking Dead
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 8:49 AM
Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives at the LA Premiere of the Season 9 of the AMC's "The Walking Dead" on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

A North Carolina animal rescue group says a donkey and an emu whove bonded with each other can stay together, thanks to actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the TV zombie thriller The Walking Dead. Jack and Diane were rescued from Kershaw, South Carolina, when their owner vanished. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon says they cuddle and sleep together, but cried and became frantic when they were separated. Gordon says a post about the complexities of adopting them out together sparked more than 2,000 inquiries, including Morgans. She says Morgan was the best choice since he has resources to care for the pair and they can roam free on his Hudson Valley, New York, farm. Here’s the complete story from Page Six.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Eat More Than 6 French Fries and Risk Your Life Oak Ridge Boys Will Keep Promise to George H.W. Bush Want a Burger King Whopper for a Penny? Go to McDonald’s Secret Santa Pays Off Nearly $30K in Walmart Layaways Need To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Do This If You Use the “Fitness Balance” or “Calories Tracker” Apps, Listen to This
Comments