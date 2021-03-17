Jefferson Street Bridge Closure Extended Till October
The Jefferson Street Bridge re-opening is being delayed, again. The U.S. 30 bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet closed in June of 2020 with an expected completion date in August. The bridge work was then supposed to be completed by the end of 2020, then the Illinois Department of Transportation said the bridge would reopen in April of 2021.
The city of Joliet had now learned that the bridge reopening has pushed back to October of 2021. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has announced he will hold a news conference on Friday to address the bridge closure in downtown Joliet.