JEFF CARSON’S FUNERAL SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND

Former country singer and Franklin, Tennessee Police Department Officer Jeff Carson‘s funeral is set for Saturday (April 2nd) at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee at 10 a.m. Carson, best known for 1990s hits like “Not On Your Love” and “The Car,” died last Saturday (March 26th) at the age of 58. According to his publicist, Carson suffered a heart attack and died at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.
Carson’s family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Franklin Police Department’s Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance to Franklin Police Officers during unexpected life events, and college scholarships to officers’ children.
Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 16, 1963. He signed with Curb Records in 1995 and released three studio albums along the way. The last one, Real Life, was released in 2001.
