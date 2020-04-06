Jeezy and The Real’s Jeannie Mai are officially engaged
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios
Rapper Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are officially engaged, quarantine-style.
People exclusively confirmed the Atlanta rapper popped the question on March 27, although his original plan was to propose during an upcoming trip to Vietnam this month. According to Mai’s representative, Jeezy opted to create a special moment at home, due to restricted travel stemming from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” a representative confirmed. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”
The couple met during Jeezy’s appearance on The Real, yet didn’t confirm their relationship status until last August, although rumors suggest they began dating in November 2018.
“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told People of their relationship. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
